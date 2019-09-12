Bellecapital International LTD Has Upped Holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by $429,275 as Valuation Declined; Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Position Upped by Snyder Capital Management L P

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 426.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 61,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 75,694 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584,000, up from 14,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 6.35M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s troubles are more than personal; 01/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Had Melrose Industries at Hold; 20/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Problems Threaten a Star Banker; 10/04/2018 – WaVe Life Sciences Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 – Pieris Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 28/03/2018 – Berlin declines to comment on reports Deutsche Bank seeking new CEO; 07/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Former Deutsche Bank trader pleads guilty in Euribor rigging case; 20/04/2018 – ECB ASKS DEUTSCHE BANK TO CLARIFY EU28 BLN TRANSFER ERROR: HB; 21/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank does not rule out cutbacks to investment banking

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 41,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 803,005 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.11 million, up from 761,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 556,710 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video)

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 97,596 shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $46.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,942 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

