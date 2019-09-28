Bellecapital International LTD Has Trimmed Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $666,450; As New Oriental Education (EDU) Market Valuation Rose, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Raised Stake by $3.97 Million

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 14,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,023 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 19,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/16/2018, 8:00 PM

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in New Oriental Education (EDU) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 41,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $187.49M, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in New Oriental Education for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.55% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.21. About 2.59 million shares traded or 117.78% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $160.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 79,168 shares to 162,424 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 30,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,476 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.2% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,391 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 148,392 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 255,016 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Btc Capital Incorporated accumulated 0.63% or 85,306 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 39,642 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 996,214 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt holds 30,106 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank holds 0.13% or 20,944 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers owns 5,373 shares. Putnam Limited Com reported 847,782 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 310,479 shares. Retail Bank invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 30,895 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 99,994 shares stake.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 187,551 shares to 732,871 shares, valued at $229.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 421,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).