Bellecapital International LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Share Value Declined; Salem Investment Counselors Has Boosted Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $876,945 as Stock Value Rose

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 12,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 97,613 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, down from 109,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 162.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 17,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 27,762 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 10,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.19 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15,322 shares to 19,833 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.