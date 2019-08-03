Bellecapital International LTD Has Lowered Jd Com (JD) Stake By $529,650; Caxton Associates LP Boosted Citigroup (C) Stake

Caxton Associates Lp increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 395.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caxton Associates Lp acquired 24,301 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Caxton Associates Lp holds 30,444 shares with $1.89M value, up from 6,143 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $152.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP UK GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 67% FOR BONUSES ON AVG; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY GCB REVENUES OF $8.4 BLN INCREASED 7%

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 12.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 17,655 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Bellecapital International Ltd holds 118,846 shares with $3.58 million value, down from 136,501 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $46.96B valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 13.96M shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was made by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 42,095 shares. Hilltop invested in 7,172 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability invested in 193,163 shares. First American Bank owns 0.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 40,764 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,857 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 41.12M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shine Advisory Ser has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,989 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 47,235 shares. Ent Financial Services owns 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,550 shares. 5,143 were reported by Assetmark. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested in 0.84% or 119,855 shares. Greystone Managed Investments stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 4.82M shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.57% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 734,710 shares. Independent Invsts holds 0.35% or 14,275 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $73 target in Friday, February 22 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $93 target.

Among 7 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. JD.com had 16 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CLSA upgraded the shares of JD in report on Friday, March 1 to “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Macquarie Research maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Nomura. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 1. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 1. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Benchmark.

