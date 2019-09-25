Bellecapital International LTD Has Lowered Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding; Hrt Financial Has Upped Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stake

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 74.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 14,810 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Bellecapital International Ltd holds 5,023 shares with $228,000 value, down from 19,833 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $81.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 9.03M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 4/3/2018, 7:30 PM; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…

Hrt Financial Llc increased E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) stake by 399.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc acquired 40,672 shares as E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC)'s stock declined 2.61%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 50,862 shares with $2.27 million value, up from 10,190 last quarter. E Trade Financial Corp now has $10.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 2.44M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 8.78% above currents $50.01 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $4900 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.12% or 3,990 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 592,891 are held by Bb&T Limited Liability Corp. Ruffer Llp accumulated 121,470 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 33,259 shares. Lifeplan Fin Gp holds 0.08% or 3,542 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability owns 66,900 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 190,451 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 46,472 shares. Hollencrest Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Hsbc Holding Plc stated it has 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 6,038 shares. Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.36% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Endurant Mngmt LP holds 1.54% or 86,297 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DG, ETFC, NEE – Nasdaq" on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance" published on September 06, 2019.

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 4,692 shares to 9,258 valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Direxion Shs Etf Tr stake by 84,795 shares and now owns 423,854 shares. F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54.13’s average target is 23.13% above currents $43.96 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 15 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Friday, July 19. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. Raymond James maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Wood. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 11. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”.