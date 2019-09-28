Bellecapital International LTD Has Lifted Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Position by $338,800; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Jd Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $3.50 Million

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 117.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 30,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 56,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, up from 26,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 1.89 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION; 11/04/2018 – TDC SAYS UBS GROUP CUTS STAKE TO 8.47%; 07/03/2018 TDC TDC.CO – UBS GROUP AG ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5%; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs; 29/05/2018 – UBS Hires Former European Commissioner as Brexit Adviser; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Franchise Strength Drives Sound 1Q18; 03/05/2018 – UBS Applies for Control of China Joint Venture; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Group AG’s Sound 1Q Results Reflect Value of Globally Diversified Leading Wealth Manager With Investment Banking Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 349,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 470,600 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94M, down from 820,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 06/03/2018 – Aero engine maker Safran planning for worst-case cliff-edge Brexit; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 24/04/2018 – General Electric to trial world’s largest wind turbine in Britain; 05/03/2018 – GE could rally 50 percent this year: Analyst; 30/04/2018 – GE COMMENTS ON NIGERIA DEAL SIGNING ON WEBSITE; 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Jd Capital Management Llc, which manages about $832.90M and $346.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (Put) by 133,000 shares to 584,380 shares, valued at $18.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings.