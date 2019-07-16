Bellecapital International LTD Has Lifted Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY); Bard Associates Raised I D Systems (IDSY) Position by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Declined

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 339.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 15,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,833 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946,000, up from 4,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 6.76M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine at ASCO 2018; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 302,545 shares traded or 660.81% up from the average. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & Pwr holds 0.14% or 249,356 shares. 5,648 are held by Colonial. Gam Hldg Ag owns 268,918 shares. Ww Asset reported 108,909 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 28,204 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 5,321 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Co Ma accumulated 4.99 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Birchview Cap LP invested in 0.6% or 20,000 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 6,437 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl reported 0.08% stake. Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Portland Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,858 shares. Lifeplan Gp, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,542 shares. Deprince Race Zollo owns 420,365 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 41,471 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11,280 shares to 57,200 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IBB) by 6,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,465 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.05 million activity. Formant Christopher bought $14,725 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on Tuesday, March 19. WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS also bought $11,746 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $49,437 was made by Brodsky Michael on Friday, March 15. Frumberg Charles bought $61,201 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 54,400 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 639,590 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Cannell Ltd Company owns 2.65M shares. Northern has 42,468 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Archon Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 1.92% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). 167,305 are held by Eidelman Virant Capital. Connors Investor Services Inc has 0.04% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 45,508 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 20 shares. Victory Management has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 138,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings.