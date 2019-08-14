Bellecapital International LTD Has Lifted By $643,126 Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake; Atria Investments Has Cut Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding By $401,934

Atria Investments Llc decreased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 26.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc sold 5,153 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 14,368 shares with $1.13 million value, down from 19,521 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $45.02B valuation. The stock increased 3.01% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $88.18. About 3.33M shares traded or 45.79% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase

Bellecapital International Ltd increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bellecapital International Ltd acquired 13,981 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Bellecapital International Ltd holds 153,822 shares with $7.21M value, up from 139,841 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $228.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 8.39 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 15,772 shares to 59,560 valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 815 shares and now owns 2,990 shares. Ishares (FXI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Management Gru invested in 0.03% or 2,350 shares. Interocean Limited Com holds 0.14% or 32,799 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Massachusetts-based Grimes has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sns Fincl Group Limited Liability Com holds 8,023 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Signature Invest holds 0.01% or 3,081 shares. New Jersey-based Abner Herrman & Brock Lc has invested 0.53% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Utd Fire Group Inc Inc owns 0.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 13.54 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Glenview Bancorp Tru Dept holds 21,299 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 364,596 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 625,056 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 21,855 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Co has 10,513 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $54’s average target is 0.93% above currents $53.5 stock price. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 8. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 15. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5500 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating.

Atria Investments Llc increased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 3,384 shares to 24,607 valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) stake by 3,242 shares and now owns 8,294 shares. Ssga Active Etf Tr was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -1.56% below currents $88.18 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform”. Piper Jaffray maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. Barclays Capital maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $75 target. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3.