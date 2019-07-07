Bellecapital International LTD Has Decreased Jd Com (JD) Stake By $529,650; Rev Group (REVG) Shorts Lowered By 7.01%

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) had a decrease of 7.01% in short interest. REVG’s SI was 5.86M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.01% from 6.30M shares previously. With 368,000 avg volume, 16 days are for Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)’s short sellers to cover REVG’s short positions. The SI to Rev Group Inc’s float is 22.35%. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 124,804 shares traded. REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has declined 29.75% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.18% the S&P500. Some Historical REVG News: 20/03/2018 – REV Group, Inc. Announces Launch Of Share Repurchase Program; 10/04/2018 – REV Group: Tom Phillips to Assume Many of the Duties of Marcus Berto; 07/03/2018 – REV Group 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – REV Group Fire Division Launches Decontamination and Biohazard Mitigation Options for Fire Trucks; 20/03/2018 – REV GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION EXPIRES IN 24 MONTHS; 10/04/2018 – REV Group, Inc. Announces the Return of Tom Phillips as Chief Operating Officer; 23/03/2018 – REV GROUP, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – REV Group and ZeroRPM Announce an Alliance to Provide Idle Mitigation Systems® and the Revolutionary Ambulance of the Future; 07/03/2018 – Correct: REV Group Reaffirms FY 2018 Sales Outlook, Updates Net Income Outloo; 09/05/2018 – REV Group Fire Division Partners With ZeroRPM on Idle Mitigation System Specifically Engineered for E-ONE, Ferrara and KME

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 12.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 17,655 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock rose 23.69%. The Bellecapital International Ltd holds 118,846 shares with $3.58 million value, down from 136,501 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $52.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 6.97 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company has market cap of $877.31 million. It operates through three divisions: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. It currently has negative earnings. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JD.com had 17 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, March 1. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $27 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Daiwa Securities. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by CLSA. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 31 by UBS. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”. Mizuho maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83M for 155.15 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.