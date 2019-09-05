Bellecapital International LTD Has Cut Visa (V) Holding by $649,584; Share Price Rose; First Financial (THFF) Shareholder Walthausen & Company Has Upped Its Holding by $2.23 Million as Share Value Rose

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in First Financial Corp (THFF) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 54,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 199,699 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 145,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in First Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 37,190 shares traded or 10.93% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 4,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 34,767 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, down from 38,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $184.73. About 6.16 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13,981 shares to 153,822 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 32.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corporation stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thomas Story & Son Limited owns 101,715 shares or 8.34% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Marshall Wace Llp holds 145,926 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Overbrook Mgmt reported 36,865 shares. Shaker Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh reported 19,682 shares stake. Reilly Fin Advsr Limited Liability has 18,400 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 69,492 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. 4,274 are held by Aldebaran Finance. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.5% or 15,866 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 98,941 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 4.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ims Cap Mngmt owns 8,380 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 0.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,452 shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 57,440 shares to 428,944 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Corporation by 25,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,665 shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU).