Bellecapital International LTD Has Cut Its Position in Abbvie (ABBV) as Market Value Declined; Target (TGT) Holder Scotia Capital Decreased Its Position by $641,646

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 7,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 35,444 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, down from 42,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.51M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 4,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 44,097 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 48,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 7,163 shares to 146,236 shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 73,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78 million for 23.07 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $160.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 30,800 shares to 56,995 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

