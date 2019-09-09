Bellecapital International LTD Has Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding as Shares Declined; Overbrook Management Has Trimmed Stake in Sunopta (STKL) by $569,613

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.94% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 266,931 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 12,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 97,613 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, down from 109,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13,981 shares to 153,822 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 6,700 shares to 347,077 shares, valued at $18.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 13,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $839,794 activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider Hollis Richard Dean bought $156,952. Shares for $215,440 were bought by Ennen Joseph.

