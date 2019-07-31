Bellecapital International LTD Has Cut By $540,126 Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; Hydrogenics Corporationhares (HYGS) Shorts Raised By 0.33%

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 8.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 7,299 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Bellecapital International Ltd holds 80,725 shares with $6.00 million value, down from 88,024 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $113.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $93.91. About 5.64 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29

Hydrogenics Corporationhares (NASDAQ:HYGS) had an increase of 0.33% in short interest. HYGS’s SI was 244,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.33% from 244,000 shares previously. With 47,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Hydrogenics Corporationhares (NASDAQ:HYGS)’s short sellers to cover HYGS’s short positions. The SI to Hydrogenics Corporationhares’s float is 2.52%. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 96,632 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 10.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and makes hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. The company has market cap of $283.53 million. It operates in two divisions, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. It currently has negative earnings. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

More notable recent Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cummins Announces 15 Percent Increase To Dividend – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hydrogenics Announces Second Quarter Conference Call on August 12, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Donâ€™t Believe the Hype Powering PLUG Stock Price – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Hydrogenics Corporation shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 1,075 shares. Heartland Advsrs reported 830,199 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 77 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 1,316 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 16,750 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 8,000 shares stake. Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Regions Financial has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Grp Inc Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 3,541 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). 8 were reported by Winch Advisory Services Llc. Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Manatuck Hill Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.04% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) or 10,400 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 6. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, June 10 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9000 target in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, April 8. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8100 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ser Of America holds 226,067 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc stated it has 0.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Tradition Capital Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,320 shares. Pinnacle Associate stated it has 10,689 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 2,469 shares. Hightower Services Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 88,140 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc has invested 0.92% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Columbus Circle Investors owns 0.92% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 484,573 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 358,360 shares. Westwood Group Inc has 36,993 shares. Conning holds 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 43,462 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 2.85M shares. Marathon Cap Management has invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd accumulated 28,017 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $26.98 million activity. 50,470 shares were sold by Varma Vivek C, worth $3.50 million. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million.