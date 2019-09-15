Bellecapital International LTD Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $441,069; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Investec Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Stake by $8.50 Million as Valuation Rose

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 91,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 177,509 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.60 million, down from 268,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.69 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 2,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa-Powered Device Recorded and Shared User’s Conversation Without Permission; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 08/04/2018 – SUMMERS SAYS TRUMP HAS BEEN ON A `JIHAD’ AGAINST AMAZON; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 03/04/2018 – NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $160.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 26,853 shares to 64,612 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,484 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.84 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iares Msci Uae Etf (UAE) by 59,315 shares to 275,039 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 10,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

