Bellecapital International LTD Has Boosted Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position By $520,247; Surmodics (SRDX) Sentiment Is 1.07

Bellecapital International Ltd increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 70.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bellecapital International Ltd acquired 5,717 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Bellecapital International Ltd holds 13,875 shares with $1.26 million value, up from 8,158 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $135.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.93. About 4.61 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU

Surmodics Inc (SRDX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 64 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 60 reduced and sold their equity positions in Surmodics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 11.59 million shares, down from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Surmodics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 43 Increased: 47 New Position: 17.

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased Pra Health Sciences Inc stake by 13,768 shares to 48,106 valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 4,164 shares and now owns 34,767 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic has $121 highest and $84 lowest target. $105’s average target is 4.03% above currents $100.93 stock price. Medtronic had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10500 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Northland Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $110 target. UBS maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. UBS has “Buy” rating and $110 target. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 172,605 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Adage Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.44 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Burke And Herbert Natl Bank And reported 4,481 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 726,287 were accumulated by Haverford Tru Communications. Bp Public Ltd Com reported 0.51% stake. Fiduciary has 81,980 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Vigilant Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2,881 shares. Ally owns 27,000 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 58,636 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The California-based Franklin Resources has invested 1.16% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Assetmark owns 3,894 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Limited Liability Co accumulated 100,474 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 29,575 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt invested in 0.92% or 472,927 shares.

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $591.07 million. It operates through two divisions, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. It has a 262.4 P/E ratio. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.