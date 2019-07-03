Bellecapital International LTD Decreased Its Position in Jd Com (JD) by $529,650; First Quadrant LP Decreased Its Position in Maximus (MMS) by $1.43 Million as Stock Price Rose

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 71.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 20,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,271 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 28,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $73.51. About 117,365 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 17,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,846 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 136,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 5.99M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQIYI Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $470,290 activity.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 21,713 shares to 26,277 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot Invests Inc holds 0.52% or 21,207 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.28% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has 245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,594 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Stratos Wealth Prns invested in 4,109 shares. Phocas Financial has 71,946 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has 102,753 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 47,922 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management reported 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Jefferies Ltd invested in 0% or 3,053 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Co stated it has 222,938 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Lc reported 0.05% stake. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co owns 107,448 shares.

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 2.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MMS’s profit will be $59.30 million for 19.76 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.08% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $84.53 million for 157.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13,981 shares to 153,822 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.