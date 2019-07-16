Bellecapital International LTD Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position as Share Price Rose; Benedict Financial Advisors Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased as Shares Rose

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $136.83. About 15.79M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 12,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,613 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, down from 109,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 6.36M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13,981 shares to 153,822 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.19 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.98% or 163,230 shares. Salem Invest Counselors owns 366,827 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. First Business Services Incorporated holds 0.19% or 19,745 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 232,256 shares for 5.37% of their portfolio. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 1.25M shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 114,790 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% or 8,048 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 0.8% or 366,252 shares. Fil Limited holds 11.44 million shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Parkside Bank Trust owns 21,381 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc accumulated 1.21 million shares or 0.46% of the stock. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 1.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Ny reported 17,797 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt Inc has 44,270 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh has 84,746 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Capital Management holds 4.34% or 296,844 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 1.27M shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 55,488 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Liability holds 41,500 shares. First Manhattan owns 5.93M shares for 4.04% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison Prtnrs Inc holds 1.56% or 37,906 shares in its portfolio. Alleghany De stated it has 8.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Biondo Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 53,248 shares. Curbstone Fin Corp reported 47,277 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Trust invested 4.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brookstone Mngmt accumulated 19,562 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mu Invs Co Limited invested in 4% or 53,000 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 17,059 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 50,065 shares.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,364 shares to 78,722 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corp Bond Etf.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.