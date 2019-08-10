Bellecapital International LTD Cut Its Jd Com (JD) Position; Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Shorts Lowered By 3.61%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) had a decrease of 3.61% in short interest. DCPH’s SI was 3.53M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.61% from 3.67 million shares previously. With 210,800 avg volume, 17 days are for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s short sellers to cover DCPH’s short positions. The SI to Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 23.47%. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 317,240 shares traded or 20.49% up from the average. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has declined 34.17% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical DCPH News: 03/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 21/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Expands Board with the Election of Mr. Steven L. Hoerter as a Director; 14/05/2018 – Opaleye Management Buys 1.1% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc; 28/03/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 62c; 15/03/2018 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Report Clinical and Preclinical Data with DCC-2618 at the Upcoming 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DCC-2618 DEMONSTRATED BROADEST PROFILE OF INHIBITION OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY KIT MUTATIONS AND PRIMARY PDGFR; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 25/04/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Report Clinical Data with DCC-2618 at the Upcoming 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Updated Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of DCC-2618 at 2018 American; 17/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Demonstrate That Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ DCC-2618 Exhibits Broader lnhibition Profile Against Primary and Secondary Drug-Resistant Mutations in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) Compared to Approved and lnvestigation…

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 12.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 17,655 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Bellecapital International Ltd holds 118,846 shares with $3.58 million value, down from 136,501 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $45.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 8.96 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Decide JD.com’s (JD) Fate in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JD.com Stock Showing an Opportunity to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in August – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has JD.com (JD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. JD.com had 17 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by CLSA given on Friday, March 1. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Benchmark. Citigroup maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Nomura. Mizuho maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, March 1. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $25 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. Daiwa Securities maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, March 1. Daiwa Securities has “Buy” rating and $38 target.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.84M for 135.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company has market cap of $896.68 million. The firm develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors.