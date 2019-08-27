Bellecapital International LTD Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Nucor (NUE) Covered By 2 Bulls

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 14.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 5,095 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Bellecapital International Ltd holds 29,888 shares with $5.68 million value, down from 34,983 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $933.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 27/03/2018 – Apple is expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.67’s average target is 19.56% above currents $47.4 stock price. Nucor had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, June 17 with “Overweight”. See Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 4.89% above currents $206.49 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Needham. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $140 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. J.P. Morgan maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $228 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Wedbush. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.37 billion. It operates in three divisions: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. It has a 6.68 P/E ratio. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 1.26 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.