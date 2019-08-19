Bellecapital International LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY); As Repligen (RGEN) Share Value Rose, Algert Global Lifted Position

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 339.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 15,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 19,833 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946,000, up from 4,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 4.46M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 21/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 5,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The hedge fund held 31,762 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 25,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $93.8. About 214,211 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What To Know About Jounce’s Amended Licensing Deal With Celgene – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Has Upside â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Ltd Liability has 21,501 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Numerixs Technology stated it has 83,894 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 4.64M shares stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 168,600 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory accumulated 31,233 shares. Brookstone Cap Management invested in 0.04% or 12,244 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 328,685 shares. Fagan Associates accumulated 0.09% or 4,310 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 3.26M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 8.93 million shares. 62,540 were accumulated by 1St Source Bank & Trust. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 5,814 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 17,655 shares to 118,846 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IBB) by 6,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,465 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Repligen (RGEN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 3.0% Return On Equity, Is Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Powell Gives Space for Growth, Market Overreacts: 5 Picks – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Repligen Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offerings of $100 million of Common Stock and $250 million of Convertible Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 6,361 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc owns 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 615,674 shares stake. American Mngmt reported 0.2% stake. Fmr reported 612,677 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0% or 7,875 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 3,317 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 20,914 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc invested in 329 shares. Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 41,400 shares. 3,423 are owned by Caprock. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,771 shares in its portfolio. 20,905 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 168,071 shares to 76,438 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE) by 248,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,372 shares, and cut its stake in Ooma Inc.