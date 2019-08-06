Bellecapital International LTD Boosted Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $520,247; Chegg (CHGG) Holder Millennium Tvp Management Company Has Cut Holding

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 5,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 13,875 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 8,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $101.17. About 3.27M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 925,943 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv has invested 0.28% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.45% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2.44M shares. 13,356 are held by Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Com. Advisors Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 238,858 shares or 1.35% of the stock. 2,636 are held by Gladius Cap Mgmt L P. Peoples Financial Services Corp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sumitomo Life Insur accumulated 47,393 shares. Pure Fincl Advsr stated it has 3,614 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Co Dc holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 296,266 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants accumulated 0.04% or 3,857 shares. Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor has 1.65% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd Co has 1.19% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cadence Capital Ltd Liability reported 16,281 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation owns 11,272 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (FXI) by 11,310 shares to 57,938 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,256 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 15,400 shares. 257,600 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Primecap Management Com Ca owns 7.78 million shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Penn Cap Mgmt holds 224,271 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Ftb Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 289 are held by Botty Invsts Ltd. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership holds 179,200 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited reported 33,255 shares stake. Kwmg accumulated 368 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 1,781 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aristeia Llc reported 64,000 shares stake. Moreover, Nicholas Invest LP has 1% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Moreover, Redwood Investments Ltd has 1.02% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 19,457 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.59 million activity.

