Bellecapital International LTD Boosted Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Share Value Rose While Hutchinson Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 13,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 153,822 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 139,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 12.52 million shares traded or 4.06% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 6,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 320,439 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 314,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 18.88M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo doesn’t appear ready to cut off business with gun sellers; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo staves off shareholder revolt at annual meeting; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES FALL FROM $2.7B AT YEAR-END; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (NYSE:MOS) by 373,877 shares to 241,543 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Cap Inc invested in 0.95% or 319,972 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 34,702 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Df Dent And Inc holds 4,211 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Synovus Financial holds 0.08% or 106,320 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Foundation Advisors holds 0.04% or 15,079 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 1.54% or 475,545 shares in its portfolio. Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Shine Inv Advisory holds 0.09% or 3,930 shares in its portfolio. 1.14 million were reported by Becker Cap Mngmt. Conning Inc reported 116,325 shares. Jane Street Group Limited holds 0.02% or 304,201 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Chatham Gru holds 10,927 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 374,103 shares. Noesis Mangement Corp holds 8,218 shares. Moreno Evelyn V owns 123,690 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Notis reported 8,500 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department holds 0.77% or 162,472 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes And reported 63,145 shares. Wade G W And Incorporated invested in 239,107 shares. Alyeska Inv Group LP reported 1.33M shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 21.70 million shares or 5.37% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial reported 799,458 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 798,037 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Aviva Plc holds 1.47 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Coastline Com reported 0.08% stake.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 20,490 shares to 78,133 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,767 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

