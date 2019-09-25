Bellecapital International LTD Boosted By $2.53 Million Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding; Last Week Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Wynn Resorts has $170 highest and $11400 lowest target. $139.56’s average target is 27.62% above currents $109.36 stock price. Wynn Resorts had 16 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $11500 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. See Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Upgrade

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $129.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $157.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $137.0000 New Target: $136.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Standpoint Research Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

21/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $119.0000 New Target: $114.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $142.0000 New Target: $126.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Limited – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $135.0000 130.0000

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Bellecapital International Ltd increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 95.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bellecapital International Ltd acquired 79,168 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Bellecapital International Ltd holds 162,424 shares with $5.29 million value, up from 83,256 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.67 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wynn Resorts +3% after Goldman Sachs upgrade – Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wynn Resorts warns on Macau trends – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Barrons.com published: “The Dow Is Down Because Sometimes Good Trade News Isnâ€™t Enough – Barron’s” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Wynn Resorts Shares Plunged 15.3% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Electronic Arts, Centurylink and Wynn Resorts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

The stock increased 1.16% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $109.36. About 3.32M shares traded or 58.24% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 07/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS ON MAY 7, ELAINE WYNN LAUNCHED A WEBSITE “TO COMMUNICATE” WITH THE SHAREHOLDERS OF WYNN RESORTS LTD; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 18/05/2018 – Pole Through Picasso Punctures Wynn’s Comeback as Art Dealer; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – HAS EXPANDED ITS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Announces Further Changes to Bd of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Universal Entertainment Lifts Profit Forecast on Wynn Settlement; 03/05/2018 – Attorney Says Elaine Wynn Will Dismiss Her Suit Against Wynn Resorts; 15/05/2018 – DiNapoli Asked Wynn Shareholders to Join Fund in Withholding Votes From All Board Directors Up for Re-election; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – CO IS SETTLING 6 YEARS OF LITIGATION WITH UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT FOR $2.4 BLN, AN EFFECTIVE REDEMPTION PRICE OF $78 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts 1Q Loss $204.3M

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. The company has market cap of $11.77 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the companyÂ’s Wynn Macau resorts had approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 57,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and the Rotunda show. It has a 14.4 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated Wynn Palace resort with a total of approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 10 food and beverage outlets; 105,000 square feet of retail space; 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold Wynn Resorts, Limited shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 316,176 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Swiss Bank owns 0.04% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 316,362 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 471,641 shares. Waterfront has invested 2.29% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Verition Fund Management Llc stated it has 9,689 shares. Columbus Hill Lp accumulated 5.88% or 516,304 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund holds 0.05% or 2,021 shares in its portfolio. 79,464 are held by Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Shellback Ltd Partnership reported 0.46% stake. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) reported 1,762 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nicholas Investment Partners Limited Partnership owns 11,277 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Advisor Prns Lc invested in 2,929 shares. Paloma Management holds 4,178 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1. 1,104 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $33,264 on Thursday, July 18.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -0.63% below currents $31.7 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Raymond James maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, July 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3100 target in Friday, June 14 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $78 target in Friday, April 12 report. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”.