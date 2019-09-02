Bell State Bank & Trust Increased Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position by $529,872; Weiss Asset Management LP Decreased Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Stake as Share Value Were Volatile

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 47,568 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 33,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717,000, down from 81,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 129,028 shares traded. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 66,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 311,782 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 245,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 32.06 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – FORD WORKING WITH SUPPLIER TO RESTART PARTS PRODUCTION; 08/03/2018 – FORD FRENCH UNIONS CALL FRIDAY STRIKE AT BLANQUEFORT PLANT: AFP; 01/05/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Ford, Fiat Chrysler Report April U.S. Auto Sales; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Japan’s GDP ends best growth run in decades as spending, trade fade; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT CO LLC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Ford Targets Toyota Hybrids, Jeep SUVs in Showroom-Wide Overhaul; 25/04/2018 – Ford Saying So Long to the Likes of the Fusion and the Fiesta; 20/04/2018 – Ford to Seek Bids for Parts of Advertising Business, Dealing Blow to WPP; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATES OF 75% OF COMMITMENTS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED BY ONE YEAR TO APRIL 30, 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GDV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.51 million shares or 5.53% less from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Lc holds 0.8% or 227,700 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Invest Advisers owns 584,218 shares. National Asset Mngmt owns 14,708 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Arrow Fin accumulated 1,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Ltd Partnership holds 162,566 shares. 10,403 are owned by Sigma Planning Corporation. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Covington Cap Mgmt reported 0% stake. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 879,346 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 6,905 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 4,559 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 2,947 shares. New Jersey-based Highlander Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Cibc Markets invested 0% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Thomas J Herzfeld Inc reported 2,949 shares stake.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Waypoint Residentl (Prn) by 31.56M shares to 33.56M shares, valued at $44.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 2.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Leo Holdings Corp.

More notable recent The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GDV: The ‘Steady’ Gabelli Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mastercard (MA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “These Funds Will Triple Your Income in 2018 – Investorplace.com” on October 19, 2017. More interesting news about The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces the Offering of $50 Million of 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust: A New Safe 5.375% Preferred Stock IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M on Thursday, August 1. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Bronco, Mustang-inspired EV to lead Ford’s new product line in 2020 – CNBC” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford to build midsize EV crossovers in Michigan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “5 Reasons To Buy Shares Of Ford – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Spireon Launches FleetLocate For Ford – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Will Keep F-16 Flying With $8 Billion Sale to Taiwan – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 8,172 shares to 15,172 shares, valued at $631,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 33,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,381 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 216 are owned by Burt Wealth Advisors. Alpha Windward Limited Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 29,871 were reported by Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corporation. Grimes And stated it has 17,285 shares. Axa holds 6.42M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Twin Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 170,940 shares. Horan Advsr Lc holds 0% or 174 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 25,052 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,428 shares. Fmr Llc invested in 1.08M shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc owns 5.67 million shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Inc has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).