Bell State Bank & Trust Has Raised Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Raised Its Corning (GLW) Position

Bell State Bank & Trust increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 541.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bell State Bank & Trust acquired 44,704 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Bell State Bank & Trust holds 52,958 shares with $4.27M value, up from 8,254 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $96.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.07M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased Corning Inc (GLW) stake by 6.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc acquired 12,415 shares as Corning Inc (GLW)’s stock declined 4.83%. The Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 208,731 shares with $6.91M value, up from 196,316 last quarter. Corning Inc now has $22.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 6.56M shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $7.54 million activity. WEEKS WENDELL P had sold 223,379 shares worth $7.54 million.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

