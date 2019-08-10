Bell State Bank & Trust Has Upped Position in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) as Share Value Declined; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shareholder Rgm Capital Boosted Its Stake

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 125.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 23,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 41,717 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 18,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.30 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 14,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 426,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.26M, up from 411,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $255.54. About 200,757 shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap Management invested in 0.26% or 63,340 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.14% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 37,436 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.76% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 429,251 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested in 3,323 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 423,244 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fil Ltd invested in 0.06% or 490,798 shares. The South Carolina-based South State has invested 0.23% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Dt Inv Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 0.5% or 42,282 shares in its portfolio. Btc Mgmt holds 0.65% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 48,759 shares. 2,961 were reported by Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division invested in 34,329 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bancorporation Of The West holds 12,147 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 7,160 shares to 76,314 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,575 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Services holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 53,553 shares. 67,258 were reported by Swiss Bank. Moreover, Select Equity Gp LP has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Smithfield Tru Commerce has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 82 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 113,984 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 325,393 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Moreover, Landscape Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,819 shares. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.07% or 1,747 shares. Com Of Vermont reported 90 shares stake. Glenmede Na holds 190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Mutual Of America Management Lc has invested 0.1% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Granite Prtn Lc reported 20,807 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 158,500 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Da Davidson & holds 0% or 1,114 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 761,713 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $67.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 223,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.14M shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc.

