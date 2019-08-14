Bell State Bank & Trust Has Lifted By $2.33 Million Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trimmed Coca (KO) Stake By $577,898

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased Coca (KO) stake by 7.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 12,563 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 162,472 shares with $7.61 million value, down from 175,035 last quarter. Coca now has $227.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 8.74 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bell State Bank & Trust increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 80.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bell State Bank & Trust acquired 21,029 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Bell State Bank & Trust holds 47,235 shares with $5.28 million value, up from 26,206 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $98.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $114.52. About 2.06M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 77,977 shares to 10,955 valued at $465,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Welltower Inc stake by 7,887 shares and now owns 38,268 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, March 14. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $54’s average target is 1.37% above currents $53.27 stock price. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC downgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, March 12. HSBC has “Hold” rating and $50 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6000 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased First Trust Advisors Lp (MDIV) stake by 83,049 shares to 1.70M valued at $31.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Fund Advisors (USMV) stake by 184,600 shares and now owns 216,471 shares. Bk Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.78 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.