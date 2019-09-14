Bell State Bank & Trust Has Lifted Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $406,752 as Market Value Declined; Suntrust Banks Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 12,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 26,325 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, up from 13,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 1,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 42,564 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.33 million, up from 40,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $523.22. About 328,599 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CVS: Fundamentals Matter – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ericsson to Boost Next-Tech Wireless’ Network Capabilities – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zoom’s Rapid-Fire Growth Continues – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 Powers World’s Fastest Laptop â€” ASUS ProArt StudioBook One – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis joins Pfizer with FDA fast-track tag for lung cancer hopeful – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 112,700 shares. 332 are owned by Central Bancorp And Trust. Raymond James Na has 67,346 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Yorktown Management holds 0.08% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. Aurora Counsel holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 58,581 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 70,376 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,200 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 1% stake. Fulton Fincl Bank Na accumulated 0.02% or 7,903 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 601,722 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 368,446 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 188,154 shares. Covington Capital reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dean Investment Associate holds 76,813 shares. Amica Retiree holds 0.13% or 5,045 shares in its portfolio.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $444.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,456 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 42,022 shares to 372,311 shares, valued at $31.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 27,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,116 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYK).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for ISRG – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BPR, BRSS, ISRG – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for HealthEquity (HQY) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Pcl reported 486 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 0.15% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2,252 shares. Bluestein R H And, a Michigan-based fund reported 33,971 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 1,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 1,080 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial reported 202 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Lc stated it has 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,546 shares. Sivik Glob has 0.95% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fukoku Mutual Life holds 989 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. First Manhattan Co stated it has 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs reported 0.01% stake.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.