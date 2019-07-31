Bell State Bank & Trust Has Lowered Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $309,960; Stock Value Rose; Tableau Software (DATA) Shareholder Hmi Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.14 Million

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $173.04. About 814,144 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 1,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,747 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, down from 29,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $212.34. About 2.42M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 23.91 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 21,111 shares to 55,978 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 21,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avoid The Golden Arches: No Gold To Be Found – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: Growth Is Back – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Street Remains Bullish On McDonald’s – Benzinga” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $14.39 million activity. Hoovel Catherine A. had sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million. $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. 3,036 shares were sold by Henry Daniel, worth $537,767.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burgundy Asset Mngmt holds 1.11% or 569,015 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca invested in 2,475 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited reported 14,139 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 310 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.2% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Private Tru Na owns 0.7% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 17,736 shares. Crossvault Mgmt Llc invested in 0.73% or 7,406 shares. Legacy Private Co accumulated 4,626 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc invested 0.98% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested 1.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Monetary Grp Inc Incorporated Inc reported 0.44% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Summit Gp Ltd holds 0.25% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. Investment House Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.32% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ipswich Investment Mngmt Co Inc holds 11,893 shares. Iat Reinsurance holds 6,250 shares.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.