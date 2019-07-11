Bell State Bank & Trust Has Raised Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by $529,872; Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose While Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position by $429,200

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 66,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,782 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 245,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 26.72 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 28/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-In South Korea, U.S. cars are rare, and often German or Japanese; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Toyota plans to roll into China’s EV market in GAC Motor vehicle; 09/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR IS UNCHANGED; 10/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co.: Ford Appoints Jeff Lemmer as Chief Information Officer May 10, 2018; 06/05/2018 – With Ford’s latest powerplant technology and all of the convenient tech features consumers want, the Expedition represents the modern choice among full-size SUVs that often feel behind the times; 28/03/2018 – U.S. MARCH NEW VEHICLE SALES SEEN UP 0.4 PERCENT IN MARCH – J.D. POWER AND LMC AUTOMOTIVE; 30/05/2018 – INSIGHT-At Beijing security fair, an arms race for surveillance tech; 30/04/2018 – Bowing to short-term shareholder pressures that felled predecessor Mark Fields, Hackett is undoing 115 years of Ford’s automobile legacy; 07/05/2018 – I.A Hedin Bil AB: Hedin Bil to open two new dealerships in Bromma, Sweden together with Opel and Ford; 16/05/2018 – BREAKING: Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,050 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 15,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 5.29M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $203,238 activity. The insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 7,887 shares to 38,268 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 8,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,172 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Invest Management Corporation Nj holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 250,150 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 668,544 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 440,935 shares in its portfolio. 208,661 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Coldstream Capital Mngmt holds 14,107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 61,029 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 3.78M shares. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Limited Company invested in 0% or 450 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated owns 3.26M shares. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated stated it has 2.06 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.12% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 8,750 shares. 70,526 were accumulated by Dowling & Yahnke Limited Com. Hap Trading Llc owns 101,517 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Ford adds KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney to its board – Buffalo Business First” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford Motor: Investors Still Miss The Big Picture – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Itâ€™s Time to Buy Ford and GM Stock (but Not Tesla?) – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Car Stocks to Trade Today â€” And How – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BFA Files Consumer Class Action Against Ford Motor Company For Misrepresenting Fuel Economy Ratings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Starbucks (SBUX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Starbucks And Grubhub: ‘Trading Nation’ Millennial Picks – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can the Grubhub-Dunkin’ Partnership Help GRUB Stock Bounce Back? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) stated it has 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fred Alger holds 0% or 168 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd has invested 2.83% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jones Fincl Companies Lllp holds 0.01% or 32,918 shares. Security Trust Co has invested 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Rice Hall James & Limited Co stated it has 2,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 3,865 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 166,439 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets reported 771,987 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Llc reported 0.05% stake. 962,363 were reported by Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Holderness Invs Company invested in 0.28% or 7,764 shares. Forbes J M & Co Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,030 shares.