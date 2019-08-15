Bell State Bank & Trust Increased Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Position By $1.79 Million; Shorts at LED MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS COMMON SHARE (LEDIF) Lowered By 13.33%

LED MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS INC COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:LEDIF) had a decrease of 13.33% in short interest. LEDIF’s SI was 1,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.33% from 1,500 shares previously. With 5,100 avg volume, 0 days are for LED MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS INC COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:LEDIF)’s short sellers to cover LEDIF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2749 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. develops and markets diagnostic dental imaging products and software in North America. The company has market cap of $10.82 million. The Company’s products include Velscope Vx system, a device for the enhanced visualization of oral mucosal abnormalities, such as oral cancer and premalignant dysplasia; VELscope Vx imaging adapter for fluorescence and white-light clinical imaging; Vx VELcaps to prevent patient cross contamination; Vx VELsheaths, a single use plastic sheath to prevent patient cross contamination; and VELscope and Vx Value Bundle, a portable handheld device used to conduct oral tissue examinations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides XrayVision DICOM Capture View , a dental imaging suite to capture, storage, retrieve, and view images across an entire organization; XV4 Mobile for patient follow-up and emergency use in the operating room, remote or mobile clinic, or at home; XVWeb, a Web application that allows an organization to view their images from various Web-enabled devices; and XrayVision, an open-architecture digital image management program.