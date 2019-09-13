Bell State Bank & Trust Boosted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $406,752 as Share Price Declined; Scott & Selber Holds Position in Sysco (SYY)

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 12,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 26,325 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, up from 13,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 3.56 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $77.72. About 2.29 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $444.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,456 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 0.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Route One Inv Lp, California-based fund reported 16.25M shares. The Wisconsin-based Sadoff Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Royal National Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.13 million shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Prudential Pcl invested in 0% or 14,310 shares. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Regions Financial invested in 51,596 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advsrs has invested 0.73% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 9,566 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Luminus Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 30,700 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc invested in 1.42 million shares. Ensemble Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 427,280 shares. Strategic Inc holds 181,356 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust Com holds 1,575 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 10,254 were reported by New England Research And Mngmt. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 104,250 shares. North Star Asset invested in 14,611 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pacific Glob Inv Management Com invested in 125,439 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd owns 0.14% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 24,384 shares. Advisory Networks Lc stated it has 27,968 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fruth Invest Management owns 50,711 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 636,871 shares. Bryn Mawr Communication stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 945 shares. 25,233 were accumulated by Boyar Asset Inc. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has 0.22% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 192,043 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund reported 0.14% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 0.17% or 2.79 million shares.