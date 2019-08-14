Bell State Bank & Trust Holding in Rollins (ROL) Decreased by $335,052; Scopia Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding in Prothena Plc (PRTA) by $48.22 Million

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 35.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 8,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 15,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631,000, down from 23,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 880,088 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, down from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 81,878 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: PROTHENA SEES WORKFORCE AT 63 POSITIONS AFTER REORG; 12/03/2018 – Prothena to Present a Broad Range of Scientific and Health Outcomes Data at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 24/05/2018 – Prothena to Reduce Its Workforce by Approximately 57%; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – FOLLOWING REORGANIZATION EXPECTS ITS WORKFORCE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 63 POSITIONS; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 23/04/2018 – $PRTA Cardiac best response worse in drug arm vs. placebo arm: 39.4% vs. 47.6%; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES ONGOING CLINICAL-STAGE PROGRAMS FOR PRX002/RG7935, PROPRIETARY PROGRAM PRX004 DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC PRTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $83; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS A RESULT OF DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, WILL REDUCE WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 57 PERCENT

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 23,601 shares to 160,722 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 30,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.05M for 36.64 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 304,803 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited reported 264,936 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 532,270 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Franklin Resource has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Fred Alger invested in 0% or 660 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.01% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,760 shares. Mackay Shields invested in 0.01% or 21,532 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 15,844 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Numerixs Techs owns 41,900 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset Mgmt has 1.6% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Orbimed Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.46% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). State Street Corp reported 1.52 million shares stake. Citadel Ltd has 0.01% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). American Century Companies holds 0% or 205,756 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 62,327 shares. 745 are held by Us National Bank De. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 90 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 26,367 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The. 277,998 are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Platinum Invest Limited reported 0.05% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Moreover, Focused Wealth Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 10,426 shares.