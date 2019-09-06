Bell State Bank & Trust Has Lifted Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Quidel (QDEL) Shorts Lowered By 35.15%

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) had a decrease of 35.15% in short interest. QDEL’s SI was 2.14 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 35.15% from 3.30 million shares previously. With 180,700 avg volume, 12 days are for Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s short sellers to cover QDEL’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 7,815 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions

Bell State Bank & Trust increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 541.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bell State Bank & Trust acquired 44,704 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Bell State Bank & Trust holds 52,958 shares with $4.27 million value, up from 8,254 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $99.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $67.24. About 473,544 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Quidel Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd Com holds 55,303 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 81 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 164,624 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Kornitzer Management Ks has 98,895 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 860,895 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 7,715 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cannell Peter B And owns 334,400 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 105 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) or 2,752 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 4,155 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel stated it has 17,097 shares. James Invest Research holds 10,305 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 0% or 20 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quidel has $77 highest and $74 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is 25.17% above currents $60.32 stock price. Quidel had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) on Monday, April 15 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC womenÂ’s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. The firm offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus , QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It has a 35.44 P/E ratio. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 20.95% above currents $67.24 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 29. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Overweight” rating.

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 24,666 shares to 19,244 valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 77,977 shares and now owns 10,955 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.