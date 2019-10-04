Bell State Bank & Trust Lifted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $406,752; Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Shareholder Birinyi Associates Has Boosted Holding

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 43.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 18,209 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 12,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $123.32. About 1.84 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 12,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 26,325 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, up from 13,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57. About 1.34M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 3,650 shares to 24,150 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,225 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc has 11,722 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 148,341 shares stake. Novare Limited invested 0.98% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hm Management invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 438,658 are owned by Dnb Asset Management As. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 10.43M shares. Cardinal Management holds 1.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 48,676 shares. 7,319 were reported by Long Road Invest Counsel Llc. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.83% or 1.27M shares. Roosevelt Investment Gp Inc Inc has invested 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Logan Management accumulated 113,970 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Cincinnati Fincl Corp holds 0.2% or 49,900 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 2.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Winfield Assoc reported 1,169 shares stake. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus accumulated 0.36% or 335,927 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.03% or 8,586 shares. Whitnell stated it has 14,400 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 201,663 shares. Harvey Investment Limited Company owns 700,024 shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 82,291 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0% or 17,883 shares. Naples Global Ltd Company accumulated 11,896 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Boston Rech & owns 163,726 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Co Comml Bank reported 48,962 shares. Curbstone Mgmt Corporation reported 0.16% stake. D E Shaw And Commerce Incorporated reported 297,145 shares stake. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $444.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,456 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.