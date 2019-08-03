Bell State Bank & Trust Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; Private Advisor Group Has Lifted By $335,885 Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Position

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 86.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 33,433 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Bell State Bank & Trust holds 5,381 shares with $560,000 value, down from 38,814 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $290.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR

Private Advisor Group Llc increased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 29.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Advisor Group Llc acquired 985 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Private Advisor Group Llc holds 4,298 shares with $1.47 million value, up from 3,313 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $36.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 467,163 shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B

Bell State Bank & Trust increased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 23,343 shares to 69,746 valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) stake by 43,612 shares and now owns 86,505 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $252.77 million activity. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. $99,936 worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. $119.77M worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of stock or 22,264 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $91 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $11200 target. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 1.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,615 shares. 408,196 are owned by Sadoff Management Llc. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 80,071 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Llc reported 2.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc holds 208,762 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1,242 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 10.60 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 0.64% stake. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc reported 3.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Apriem Advsr reported 6,420 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ameritas Inv Partners invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northside Cap Management Ltd accumulated 10,898 shares. Jag Cap Mgmt has 0.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 809,371 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F had bought 500 shares worth $163,483 on Friday, March 15. The insider Conley Jason sold $1.54 million. $2.66M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 953 shares. Peapack Gladstone owns 624 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.06% stake. F&V Management Ltd Llc owns 2,882 shares. 161,008 were accumulated by Natixis Advsr L P. Legacy Private Trust reported 8,690 shares stake. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability has 1.32% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Essex Services reported 0.11% stake. British Columbia Investment stated it has 48,862 shares. Moreover, Beck Mack & Oliver has 4.37% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 357,140 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation holds 0.04% or 875 shares. Caprock has invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Zeke Cap Ltd Co accumulated 1,615 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Carderock Management has invested 2.77% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Among 3 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roper Technologies had 11 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) rating on Monday, February 4. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $345 target. Barclays Capital maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 4 by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWP) stake by 2,898 shares to 86,866 valued at $11.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VO) stake by 11,266 shares and now owns 142,844 shares. Ishares Tr (REET) was reduced too.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.