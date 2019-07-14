Bell State Bank & Trust Has Lowered Its Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $381,064 as Stock Declined; Pinebridge Investments LP Has Decreased Position in United Fire Group Com (UFCS) as Share Value Declined

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in United Fire Group Inc Com (UFCS) by 71.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 20,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,414 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 29,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in United Fire Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 54,629 shares traded. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 4.21% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ United Fire Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFCS); 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Position in United Fire; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group: Directors Elections to the Bd of Directors Announced; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE GROUP INC UFCS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.31/SHR; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q REV. $275.6M; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Completes the Sale of Its Subsidiary United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Approves a 10.7 % Div Increase and Declares a Common Stk Qtrly Cash Div of $0.31 Per Shr; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 8,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,135 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 51,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 6.13 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 66,234 shares to 311,782 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 21,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 748,563 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. 1,000 were reported by Ruggie Cap Gru. 19,925 are owned by Koshinski Asset Management. The Massachusetts-based Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 3.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Omers Administration reported 2.63M shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has 0.02% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 276,647 shares. Chemung Canal Tru, New York-based fund reported 189,829 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% stake. Altfest L J has 0.26% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 18,201 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Incorporated Adv reported 7,975 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 3,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel owns 1.01 million shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. 125,870 were reported by Community Savings Bank Na.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 21.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold UFCS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 3.36% less from 16.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) or 353,314 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Lpl Fincl Limited Com accumulated 12,900 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,358 were accumulated by Piedmont Advsrs. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has 168,719 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 10,212 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,755 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,147 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 846 shares. 40,917 were reported by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Captrust invested 0% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.04% or 2.04 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).