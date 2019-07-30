Bell State Bank & Trust Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Upped Holding

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 114,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.11 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.52 million, up from 7.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 3.75M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 86.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 33,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,381 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560,000, down from 38,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.43B market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $120.97. About 15.22M shares traded or 120.66% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De invested in 24.88M shares. 4.43 million are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Colony Group Lc owns 308,504 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Gp Limited Liability has 0.62% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Joel Isaacson Ltd reported 10,158 shares. Cannell Peter B Com stated it has 9,150 shares. Stellar Limited Com reported 52,767 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Division has 0.2% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.25% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hartline Inv Corporation stated it has 5,898 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 16,745 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 80,957 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 308,140 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc reported 292 shares. Guardian Capital Lp stated it has 26,721 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 970,425 shares to 103,053 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 50,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.38M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 65,606 shares to 260,296 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 66,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $256.06 million activity. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M on Friday, February 1. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. 9,079 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $870,676. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Stock Price, Quote, History & News – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2016, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Llc invested in 42,780 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ssi Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,189 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Incorporated holds 0.39% or 40,444 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H accumulated 3,659 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Evergreen Limited Liability Co has 16,126 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 14.27M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 7,000 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.21% or 809,371 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford accumulated 0.05% or 464,909 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 60,067 shares stake. Shufro Rose & Lc reported 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gm Advisory Group stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6.91 million shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De holds 2.14% or 34,243 shares in its portfolio. Dakota Wealth, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,421 shares.