Bell State Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Holding in Rollins (ROL) as Valuation Declined; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Holding in The Gorman (GRC) Cut by $795,399 as Valuation Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Gorman (GRC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,211 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, down from 111,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Gorman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 49,400 shares traded or 13.36% up from the average. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 35.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 8,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631,000, down from 23,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 2.54 million shares traded or 73.35% up from the average. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 8.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,323 activity.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10,343 shares to 107,598 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 66,234 shares to 311,782 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 42,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,511 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).