Bell State Bank & Trust Has Boosted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $406,752; Market Value Declined; As Calavo Growers (CVGW) Stock Declined, Neuberger Berman Group Trimmed Its Position

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 12,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 26,325 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, up from 13,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 28,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.30M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 291,925 shares traded or 63.24% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CVGW shares while 54 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.33 million shares or 4.28% more from 14.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Brinker accumulated 3,994 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc holds 0% or 46,077 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 47,089 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blair William Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Kennedy Capital owns 93,838 shares. Moreover, Pnc Ser Gru Inc has 0% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 2,703 shares. Voya Invest Limited accumulated 0% or 6,449 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 24,956 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 5,800 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Svcs has invested 0.31% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 0.01% or 16,453 shares. 201 are owned by Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Company. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 264,605 shares to 278,155 shares, valued at $17.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.88 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Ltd holds 0.03% or 10,104 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Co owns 37,116 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Johnson Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). River Road Asset Management Lc holds 1.84 million shares. Country Club Trust Commerce Na owns 23,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Lc owns 67,920 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Finemark Natl Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Yorktown Management And Research Company holds 0.08% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 2,944 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 45,362 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Whittier Trust Co has 1,750 shares. Missouri-based Ent Services Corporation has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Limited stated it has 29,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $444.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,456 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

