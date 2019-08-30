Bell State Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.89 Million; Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined While Ironsides Asset Advisors Increased Its Holding

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 4.19M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 56.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 24,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 19,244 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 43,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $137.18. About 13.46 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,583 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 400 shares. Arosa Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.76% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 163,653 shares. Wright Investors accumulated 48,394 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jnba Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 338 shares. Miller Howard Investments New York has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Two Sigma Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 9,719 shares. First Citizens National Bank Tru accumulated 66,536 shares. Arrow Corp holds 0% or 240 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.22% or 20,000 shares. 5,100 are held by Jefferies Grp Ltd Company. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Cap City Fl accumulated 21,207 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 1.71M shares or 0.3% of the stock.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 30,280 shares to 400,354 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 44,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management reported 13,597 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Glenview Mngmt Ltd has 1.90 million shares. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 89,496 shares. Estabrook invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prudential Fincl reported 14.08 million shares stake. Fayerweather Charles invested in 9,385 shares or 1.73% of the stock. 10,056 were accumulated by Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Co. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com owns 31.64 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartwell J M Partnership accumulated 406,709 shares. First National Trust reported 247,526 shares. Archon Partners Limited Company owns 116,500 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio. 129,564 were reported by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management. 3.13 million were reported by Burgundy Asset Limited. Gladius Cap Limited Partnership reported 102,036 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Foot Locker, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 23 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.