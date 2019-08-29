Bell State Bank & Trust Upped Its Centurylink (CTL) Position; Last Week British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering British Land Co PLC (LON:BLND), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. British Land Co PLC has GBX 620 highest and GBX 500 lowest target. GBX 575.25’s average target is 13.15% above currents GBX 508.4 stock price. British Land Co PLC had 30 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold”. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of BLND in report on Wednesday, April 24 to “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 600 target in Friday, June 14 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of BLND in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by JP Morgan. See British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) latest ratings:

Bell State Bank & Trust increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 79.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bell State Bank & Trust acquired 43,127 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Bell State Bank & Trust holds 97,316 shares with $1.17M value, up from 54,189 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 1.84 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK

The British Land Company PLC engages in managing, financing, and developing commercial property in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.73 billion GBP. The Company’s property portfolio comprises retail warehouses, super stores, town shopping centers, department stores, high street shops, retail parks, and supermarkets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

More news for British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Does British Land Company Plc’s (LON:BLND) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 02, 2019 is yet another important article.

The stock decreased 0.27% or GBX 1.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 508.4. About 2.98M shares traded. British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 17,349 shares to 59,575 valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 121,387 shares and now owns 142,860 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was reduced too.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink: Great Leveraged Returns Or Disaster – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink bid up after topping profit consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CenturyLink Inc (CTL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Time To Double Down – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink sees JPMorgan downgrade, boost from Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Ltd Partnership has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Thomasville State Bank reported 0.12% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 7,845 shares. Moreover, Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 0% or 47 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 225 are held by Destination Wealth. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 655,796 shares. 49,610 are held by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. Finance Svcs has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Manhattan Co has 81,359 shares. Harvest Management Lc invested in 0.22% or 12,540 shares. Hudock Gp Inc Ltd reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui, a Japan-based fund reported 3.74 million shares. Vanguard invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $95,600 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. On Wednesday, May 22 GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 20,000 shares. 83,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192.