Bell State Bank & Trust Increased Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Bell State Bank & Trust increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 541.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bell State Bank & Trust acquired 44,704 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)'s stock declined 15.55%. The Bell State Bank & Trust holds 52,958 shares with $4.27M value, up from 8,254 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $97.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $66.12. About 680,216 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus '182 and '522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK'S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE'S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Among 2 analysts covering Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Integra Lifesciences has $62 highest and $57 lowest target. $59.50's average target is -0.93% below currents $60.06 stock price. Integra Lifesciences had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) earned "Hold" rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11. The firm has "Buy" rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $60.06. About 16,784 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 13/04/2018 – Integra Software Services is Selected by Taylor & Francis Group as Core Full-Service Production Partner for Their Global Journa; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX; 17/04/2018 – Integra Connect Launches Advanced Analytics Suite to Help Oncology Practices Improve Cost-Efficiency and Quality of Value-Based; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – BBG Acquires Integra Realty Resources Offices in Pacific Northwest; 22/03/2018 – MITEL ANNOUNCES PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, makes, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company has market cap of $5.14 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It has a 51.55 P/E ratio. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 22.50% above currents $66.12 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $8000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.