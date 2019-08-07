Bell State Bank & Trust Cut Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $381,064; Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose While Aureus Asset Management Boosted Stake

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 15,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 88,857 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, up from 73,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 3.27 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 8,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 43,135 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 51,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 16.50 million shares traded or 31.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17,140 shares to 20,051 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 15,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,480 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (NYSE:BAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 262,622 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,400 shares. Cambridge Tru accumulated 97,680 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 0.66% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.01M shares. Massachusetts-based Penobscot Invest Incorporated has invested 1.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Greenleaf Trust accumulated 0.05% or 15,522 shares. Icon Advisers Company has invested 0.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 7,986 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser. 6,525 are owned by Cubic Asset Limited Company. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mackenzie Corporation reported 367,598 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Truepoint holds 2,055 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York has 0.38% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,650 shares. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security has 6,901 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 171,391 were accumulated by Counsel Ltd Co. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 210,202 are held by Bainco Intll Invsts. 2.03 million were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets. Eastern Bankshares holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 64,319 shares. Pinnacle Llc holds 20,083 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Citadel Advsr Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sawgrass Asset Management reported 681,233 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 10,136 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pioneer Tru Natl Bank N A Or reported 0.77% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hourglass Cap Limited Liability reported 10,300 shares. 118,769 were accumulated by Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 23,980 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Liability reported 14,472 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.