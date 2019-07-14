Bell State Bank & Trust Has Lifted Holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) as Stock Rose; First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shareholder Sloane Robinson Llp Cut Position by $5.57 Million

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 19,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,292 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 46,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 883,600 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Former HSBC exec gets 2 years in prison for currency scam; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 13/04/2018 – HSBC SAYS RINGFENCING PROJECT COST GBP400M OVER 2016 AND 2017; 30/05/2018 – TRADESHIFT SAYS ADDITIONAL PARTICIPATION FROM HSBC, H14, GP BULLHOUND, AND GRAY SWAN, A NEW VENTURE COMPANY ESTABLISHED BY CO’S FOUNDERS; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 18/05/2018 – 42RH: HSBC Bank PLC: Early Repurchase; 03/04/2018 – Islamic Finance-IFG: Sharjah Islamic Bank hires HSBC, StanChart for benchmark dollar sukuk; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-HSBC appoints Borja Azpilicueta as Global Head of Financial Sponsors; 15/03/2018 – 87PF: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – NORMA GROUP NOEJ.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 66 EUROS FROM 60 EUROS

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as the company's stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 59,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $100.63. About 1.28M shares traded or 25.58% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,922 shares to 380,616 shares, valued at $68.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 77,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,955 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

