Bell State Bank & Trust Trimmed Its General Mls (GIS) Position; Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Has 1.31 Sentiment

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 8.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 7,160 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Bell State Bank & Trust holds 76,314 shares with $3.95 million value, down from 83,474 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 1.28M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (FMAO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.54, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 17 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 13 cut down and sold holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 1.61 million shares, up from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Com Na holds 0.14% or 13,107 shares in its portfolio. 35,789 are owned by Shoker Counsel. Peapack Gladstone Financial invested in 0.31% or 132,474 shares. Tompkins Corp reported 0.05% stake. Amalgamated Bank owns 75,868 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust has invested 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stewart Patten Ltd Llc has 5,810 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co accumulated 33,912 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Commercial Bank has 0.41% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 156,798 shares. Hartford Financial Management reported 4,100 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,350 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 52,243 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 85,134 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.38% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 10,505 shares.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.73 million for 17.68 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Bell State Bank & Trust increased Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) stake by 19,722 shares to 66,292 valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 43,127 shares and now owns 97,316 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -3.25% below currents $54.44 stock price. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 14. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $54 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Analysts await Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FMAO’s profit will be $4.76M for 14.70 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. for 42,415 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc owns 30,120 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has 0.01% invested in the company for 13,786 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,612 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $279.87 million. The firm offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It has a 15.64 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles.

