Bell State Bank & Trust Has Increased Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST); Facebook (FB) Shareholder Firsthand Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $4.83 Million

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.81. About 3.38M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Munster on $FB: North American DAU number inches back into growth after dipping in Dec-17 quarter. Now at 185M, up from 184M last quarter; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID MULLING LAUNCH OF SMART SPEAKERS ABROAD: CNBC; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O TELLS EU PARLIAMENT IT WILL NOT PROMISE NOT TO SHARE USER DATA BETWEEN FACEBOOK AND WHATSAPP -PARLIAMENT; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO PROTECT USERS’ DATA; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz: Americans are Deeply Concerned Facebook Engages in Pervasive Pattern of Bias and Political Censorship; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O SAYS IT HAS EXPANDED POLICY TO CURB ORGANIZATIONS USING FAKE ACCOUNTS -INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 29/03/2018 – Facebook memo outlines `ugly truth’ behind its mission; 19/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook at Center of Global Reckoning on Data Governance

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 12,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 26,325 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, up from 13,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 1.03M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $444.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,456 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt accumulated 41,884 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Limited has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Boston Management invested 2.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). London Of Virginia accumulated 6.78M shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 46,274 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.12% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 98,783 were reported by Nomura Asset Management Com Limited. Edgestream Ptnrs LP reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Meyer Handelman has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Com reported 368,446 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 19,250 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 226,376 shares. 100,638 were reported by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $259.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.