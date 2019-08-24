Bell State Bank & Trust Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Sentiment Is 1.31

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 87.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 77,977 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Bell State Bank & Trust holds 10,955 shares with $465,000 value, down from 88,932 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $189.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint

Century Aluminum Co (CENX) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 64 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 49 decreased and sold their stakes in Century Aluminum Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 46.59 million shares, down from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Century Aluminum Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 51 New Position: 13.

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Earnings, Sales Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Century Aluminum Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Century Aluminum Co (CENX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company for 189,428 shares. Corecommodity Management Llc owns 130,922 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World Markets Corp has 0.17% invested in the company for 2.32 million shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.11% in the stock. Moore Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 350,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,900 activity.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company has market cap of $487.14 million. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 909,501 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Expects to Restore Affected Potline to Full Production Within Next 3 Mos; 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Chief Accounting Officer Stephen Heyroth Resigns to Accept Position at Another Company; 06/04/2018 – COLUMN-An aluminium mirror on Trump’s tariff tornado: Andy Home; 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q REV. $454.5M, EST. $443.4M; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED $175 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – U.S. ITC MAKES FINAL FINDING U.S. INDUSTRY HARMED BY CHINA ALUMINUM FOIL IMPORTS; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM ELECTRICAL FAILURE AFFECTING ONE POTLINE AT SE; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – NEW CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN 2020; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – WAS FORCED TO TEMPORARILY STOP PRODUCTION ON ONE OF ITS THREE POTLINES DUE TO AN ELECTRICAL FAILURE AT SEBREE ALUMINUM SMELTER

Bell State Bank & Trust increased Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 43,127 shares to 97,316 valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 23,343 shares and now owns 69,746 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) was raised too.