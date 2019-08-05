Bell State Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Its General Mls (GIS) Stake by $365,160; Centene Del (CNC) Valuation Rose While Miller Investment Management LP Has Raised Stake

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.53M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 7,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 76,314 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 83,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 3.52 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea-based Korea Inv has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). M&R Mgmt Inc has 23,280 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Mengis Cap owns 36,550 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Navellier Associates has 20,297 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Llc has 5,400 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd accumulated 6,471 shares. Cleararc Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 14,501 shares. First Natl Trust stated it has 91,187 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 26,290 were accumulated by Farmers Tru. Asset One has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Callahan Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.71% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sei Investments Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,937 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 21,794 shares. Accuvest Global Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 9,573 shares. Bp Public Limited Com accumulated 162,000 shares.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.51M for 17.44 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,444 shares to 35,948 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 43,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Street Warms To General Mills After Q3 Beat – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Kraft Heinz Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,388 shares to 6,776 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,379 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.