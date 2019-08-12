Bell State Bank & Trust Has Lifted Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake By $529,872; Assetmark Lowered Pg&E Com (PCG) Position

Bell State Bank & Trust increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 26.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bell State Bank & Trust acquired 66,234 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Bell State Bank & Trust holds 311,782 shares with $2.74M value, up from 245,548 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $37.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 20.30 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 12/04/2018 – PAICE – CO, THE ABELL FOUNDATION WILL DROP ITS REQUEST TO BAN FORD FROM IMPORTING CERTAIN HYBRID VEHICLES; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 28/03/2018 – Elegant Aviator SUV Previews Lincoln’s Next Act With Power, Technology and Plug-In Hybrid Option; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF ABOUT $7.5 BLN; 09/03/2018 – FORD SAYS FEB CHINA VEHICLE SALES -30 PCT Y/Y, VS -18 PCT IN JAN; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Lecture: Scott Kaufman ~ “Ambition, Pragmatism, and Party: A Political Biography of Gerald R. Ford”; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATES FOR 25% OF COMMITMENTS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED TO APRIL 30, 2021; 13/04/2018 – Doug Ford’s Figures “Way Off”: Coalition Deeply Concerned About His Statements on Hospitals in Northern Ontario; 09/05/2018 – Correction to Ford Temporary Layoff Story

Assetmark Inc decreased Pg&E Corp Com (PCG) stake by 99.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Assetmark Inc sold 27,683 shares as Pg&E Corp Com (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Assetmark Inc holds 123 shares with $2,000 value, down from 27,806 last quarter. Pg&E Corp Com now has $8.97B valuation. The stock decreased 6.47% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 8.92M shares traded or 21.89% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C also bought $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Friday, May 10. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by THORNTON JOHN L. Another trade for 840,962 shares valued at $8.00M was made by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1.

Among 6 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ford Motor had 15 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $10 target. UBS maintained the shares of F in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased Welltower Inc stake by 7,887 shares to 38,268 valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 7,160 shares and now owns 76,314 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 366,043 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 8.68 million shares. 19,203 are owned by Tompkins. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% or 54,404 shares. Piedmont holds 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 63,026 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.09% stake. Ar Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ftb Advsr stated it has 7,373 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi invested in 0% or 35,775 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 19.21M shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 1,174 are held by Pittenger And Anderson. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 11,956 shares in its portfolio. Architects invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Among 5 analysts covering PG\u0026E (NYSE:PCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. PG\u0026E had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fin Advsr accumulated 1,626 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Motco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Force Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 10,000 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 250 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Northern Tru invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sachem Head Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 3.45 million shares. 53,042 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Nokota Management Limited Partnership reported 3.87 million shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Owl Creek Asset LP has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Eminence Cap LP reported 5.74M shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Com holds 2.26% or 11.37 million shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Llc holds 31,491 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pointstate Capital LP holds 943,900 shares.

Assetmark Inc increased Carnival Corp Unit 99/99/9999 (NYSE:CCL) stake by 9,503 shares to 147,514 valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard World Fd Mega Grwth Ind (MGK) stake by 236,771 shares and now owns 1.91M shares. Equity Comwlth Com Sh Ben Int (NYSE:EQC) was raised too.

